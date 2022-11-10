Created by Anglo-Sicilian choreographer Anthony Lo-Giudice, Roma will feature a team of internationally renowned performers – both dancers and musicians. Performers include Bradley Creswick, Rosie Macari, Brendan Murphy, Molly Procter, Caroline Reece and James Southward.

Anthony said: “Roma is a recollection of memories and reflections on how my family, heritage and nationality have made me the person I am today.

“These musings, although personal, form the basis of a wider study of contemporary society.”

Roma will be performed at The Maltings.