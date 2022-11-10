Dance production's northern tour coming to Berwick
A brand new dance theatre production is heading to Berwick as part of its northern tour.
By Andrew Coulson
Created by Anglo-Sicilian choreographer Anthony Lo-Giudice, Roma will feature a team of internationally renowned performers – both dancers and musicians. Performers include Bradley Creswick, Rosie Macari, Brendan Murphy, Molly Procter, Caroline Reece and James Southward.
Anthony said: “Roma is a recollection of memories and reflections on how my family, heritage and nationality have made me the person I am today.
“These musings, although personal, form the basis of a wider study of contemporary society.”
Roma will be performed at The Maltings on Saturday, November 19 from 7pm. For more details such as ticket prices and to book your seat, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on