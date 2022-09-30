News you can trust since 1854
Dance production to kick off northern tour at Alnwick Playhouse

A brand new dance theatre production is opening its northern tour at Alnwick Playhouse.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 30th September 2022, 1:24 pm
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 1:26 pm

Created by Anglo-Sicilian choreographer Anthony Lo-Giudice, Roma will feature a team of internationally renowned performers – both dancers and musicians.

He said: “Roma is a recollection of memories and reflections on how my family, heritage and nationality have made me the person I am today. These musings, although personal, form the basis of a wider study of contemporary society.”

Roma is performed on October 20 at 7.30pm.

Ticket prices for performance £12/£16.