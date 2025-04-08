Dance company's green message during Northumberland visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dance company stages a show in Gilsland next month with an urgent call to protect the natural world.

Lîla Dance presents Fault Lines, a new dance theatre production at Gilsland Village Hall on Friday 9 May and Appleby Public Hall on Saturday 10 May.

Fault Lines pulls at the tension in our relationship with nature. Our constant pursuit of progress increasing the speed of life has left us out of sync with the natural world.

A scorched earth, from the rubble and the ruin the survivors emerge. A new world, a second chance. Within changing landscapes created from striking digital illustrations and evocative music, the survivors navigate the world, racing towards an unknown future.

Fault Lines carries a green message

Fault Lines explores the environmental damage we’ve inflicted but asks what happens when we stand together with hope? What will that take?

While the show delivers an environmental rallying call, the production itself is as green as possible.

Lîla Dance developed this work with a low carbon footprint, recycling and reusing materials.

The cast car-share or use public transport. The show has digital projections instead of resource heavy props and no paper is produced such as programmes.

Lîla Dance bring Fault Lines to Gilsland Village Hall.

Carrie Whitaker, Lîla Dance co-Artistic Director said: “We keep everything as green as possible - reusing and recycling as much as we can.

“A lot of our props are secondhand, we try to travel in an environmentally friendly way to minimise the production’s impact on the environment.

“These small things might inspire our audiences to make small changes themselves.”

This show is presented by Highlights North with Rural Touring Dance Initiative.

Fault Lines features new writing by Nick Walker (award winning writer, BBC) who gives voice to both the existential panic, alongside the everyday problem-solving needed to live on a hotter, more crowded, and less predictable planet.

Featuring digital illustrations, projections and original music, this work has been informed by community co-creation including discussions, sharing workshops and opportunities to dance in the work as part of the community cast.