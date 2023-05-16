Eliot Smith Dance (ESD) will premiere ‘Human’ at Newbiggin Maritime Centre before taking the show to Berwick and Warkworth.

The company previously premiered a Pitmen Painters inspired dance work at the Maritime in 2016.

This time, audiences are invited to join dancer Yamit Salazar performing electrifying solos choreographed by creative director Eliot Smith and prize-winning composer Adam Johnson.

Human by Eliot Smith Dance is coming to Newbiggin, Berwick and Warkworth.

Eliot, the company’s creative director who lives in Warkworth, said: “For the first time ESD is presenting a solo programme and it feels very special to premiere this new and personal work at Newbiggin Maritime Centre.

“The solos will embrace a new vision, showcasing a mixture of styles that offer a rich contemporary narrative, with multiple points of access for audiences to be inspired and enjoy.”

From cutting-edge contemporary movement and pumping folklore to exhilarating commercial dancing, this ‘up close and personal’ night of brilliant dance will set your heart racing.

The premiere takes place at the Maritime Centre on Friday, May 26 at 7.30pm and will be preceded by an open company class from 1pm to 2pm. Viewing is free to ticket holders attending the performance, or for £2 to those attending only the company class.​

The show will then tour to The Maltings in Berwick on Friday, June 2 at 8pm and Warkworth Memorial Hall on Saturday, June 10 at 7.30pm.

The spring 2023 season is supported by ESD’s Crowdfunder campaign and with in-kind support from Woodhorn Museum and Gateway Studio.

