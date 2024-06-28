Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Damp Knight Comedy will shortly return to the stage at The Maltings in Berwick.

There will be two performances of the group’s latest comedy concoction, Stingraiders of the Lost Ark, in the Henry Travers Studio.

Having all performed together at The Maltings for many years, the three founding members – David Simpson, Oliver Payn and Ross Graham – were drawn together by their very similar tastes and decided to take their love of spontaneous comedy to the next level and perform it themselves.

They describe their improvised comedy performances as adding their own signature brand of surreal, unpredictable spontaneity to produce a show of high-octane comedy, inspired entirely by the audience’s suggestions.

Stingraiders of the Lost Ark will be performed at The Maltings on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13.

For Damp Knight Comedy, 2024 will mark the ninth year that they have been performing around Scotland and the North East of England.

As well as performing Stingraiders of the Lost Ark, they will be rounding off the year at The Maltings with their follow up to last year’s Damp Knight Comedy Christmas show, Die Haardvark 2: Die Haardervaarker.

Ross said: “We find that people are usually put off when they hear that what we do is ‘improvised’ comedy. It seems to be a dirty word in the world of theatre and comedy, but to us it’s just a lot of fun.

“People come to see comedy not knowing what to expect – but with us, the audience gets to control it, tell us what they want to see and we’ll do it.

“We’ve had a wide range of suggestions for sketches from Christopher Walken’s Saucy Glass Sugar Bowl to the very simple idea of picking flowers.”

Stingraiders of the Lost Ark is suitable for everyone 15-plus and will be performed at The Maltings on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13 from 8pm.

Die Haardvark 2: Die Haardervaarker is also suitable for everyone 15-plus and will be performed on The Maltings’ main stage on Thursday, December 12 from 7.30pm.

Tickets are on sale for both shows now and are £10 each (or buy three and get the fourth for free) available at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/filter/comedy