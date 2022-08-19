Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blowers, as he is better known among his many fans, is famed for his plummy tones and all-round good humour.

He is bringing his brand-new show, My Dear Old Things, to the theatre on Tuesday, September 6 at 7.30pm. Tickets start from £23.

Henry said: “I can’t tell you how excited I am to be getting back onto the stage after nearly three years! It will be a lively mixture of making the Real Marigold Hotel and almost fifty years with Test Match Special. We’ll have huge fun and I can’t wait to see you all there!”

Henry Blofeld.

Producer Simon Fielder said: “It’s rare that one gets the opportunity to sit in the armchair opposite a national treasure and be regaled with eye-popping anecdotes at such close quarters.”