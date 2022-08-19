News you can trust since 1854
Cricket broadcasting legend brings new show to Alnwick Playhouse

Legendary cricket commentator and broadcaster, Henry Blofeld, is coming to Alnwick Playhouse.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 19th August 2022, 2:36 pm
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 2:38 pm

Blowers, as he is better known among his many fans, is famed for his plummy tones and all-round good humour.

He is bringing his brand-new show, My Dear Old Things, to the theatre on Tuesday, September 6 at 7.30pm. Tickets start from £23.

Henry said: “I can’t tell you how excited I am to be getting back onto the stage after nearly three years! It will be a lively mixture of making the Real Marigold Hotel and almost fifty years with Test Match Special. We’ll have huge fun and I can’t wait to see you all there!”

Henry Blofeld.

Producer Simon Fielder said: “It’s rare that one gets the opportunity to sit in the armchair opposite a national treasure and be regaled with eye-popping anecdotes at such close quarters.”

The event is being run in aid of the charity, Chance to Shine.