Cramlington Community Choir to make stage debut

Jill Brown (left) conducts Cramlington Community Choir.

The members of Cramlington Community Choir are finding their voices for their appearances on stage before the Wor Bella shows at Blyth Phoenix Theatre and Playhouse Whitley Bay.

Around 40 members of the thriving choir will be performing at each show and their selection of songs will range from traditional First World War songs to The Farm's 1990 anti-war, football song All Together Now.

Choir leader Jill Brown, from Cramlington, said: "We were delighted to be invited to be part of the Wor Bella project, especially as this will be the first time we've appeared together on stage."

She continued: "The heroic women who not only worked long hard, dangerous hours to save the First World war effort – and still found time to play football for wartime charities – deserve to be celebrated in song.

"The whole choir is really excited about performing pre-show and we've been rehearsing since the beginning of the year. It's great fun."

Jill, a primary school teacher in Newcastle, reformed the choir last November and it has gone from strength to strength over the past four months, with membership reaching more than 50.

They will be performing pre-show, from 6.45pm to 7.15pm, at Blyth Phoenix Theatre on Friday, March 25, and Saturday 26, and at Playhouse Whitley Bay on Friday, April 1.