Contemporary dance on show at Alnwick Playhouse

Dancers in Eliot Smith’s 'Life'. Picture: Darren Irwin

Eliot Smith Dance (ESD) will present ‘Life’ on Thursday, November 11 at 7.30pm.

It will feature five dynamic dancers, original music by Adam Johnson and stunning backdrops by renowned figurative artist Bernadette Koranteng. The work explores the climate crisis through the emotive lens of our conscious human connection to nature.

The second performance of the evening, ‘Element’ by guest choreographer Martin Hylton, sees four dancers grounded in the elements of human emotion, building to fill the stage with gripping, intense movements that connect to each other.

Ahead of the event, there is an opportunity to watch an ESD professional dance class. The open ‘company class’ takes place on Wednesday, November at 2pm on the main stage of Alnwick Playhouse. Viewing is free to ticket holders attending the Thursday evening performance, or for £2 to those attending only the company class.

Tickets at www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk or call 01665 660550.