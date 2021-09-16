Tom Stade.

Canadian comedian Tom Stade brings his rescheduled tour, You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet!, to Northumberland on Friday, September 24.

After 30 years on the comedy frontline, Tom remains as engaging, innovative and hilarious as ever.

The kids have moved out and it’s the dawn of a new era. Tom’s embracing change with his usual spirit and irrepressible sense of mischief; what’s coming is way better than what has gone!

Tom has also appeared on Channel 4’s Comedy Gala, BBC One’s Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, The John Bishop Show and Live at the Apollo.

Jon Courtenay will also take to the stage later this month with his new tour ‘What’s It All About?’.

The Britain’s Got Talent winner will be performing on Thursday, September 30 in a show which promises to make you roar with laughter, maybe shed a few tears and definitely be inspired by his music and hilarious tales.