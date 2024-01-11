A comedian described as an act on the verge of breaking through into the big time is coming to Northumberland next month.

The Scott Bennett: Great Scott! show will be performed at Alnwick Playhouse on Thursday, February 8 from 7.30pm.

Recently described by the Evening Standard as ‘live comedy’s best kept secret’, Scott Bennett has been blazing a trail through the stand-up circuit for the best part of decade.

His debut hour stand up show About a Roy was nominated for the highly acclaimed Amused Moose Comedy Award and his last two shows – Leap Year and Relax – were nominated for Best Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival.

Scott Bennett.

During the lockdown of 2020 Scott pioneered the viral hit Stand up from the Shed, a weekly topical live-streamed stand up show from his actual garden shed.

At the end of 2020, in the Comics Comic awards he was voted ‘Best Act’ – a prestigious award decided by comedians and promoters in the industry.

In addition to his stand up work, Scott is also a talented writer. He was a programme associate on First and Last with Jason Manford for BBC One and a writer for The Chris Ramsey Show on Comedy Central.

He has written stand up for big touring acts including Jason Manford and Rob Brydon, and has worked extensively for BBC Radio 4 – with writing credits including The News Quiz and Citizen of Nowhere with Daliso Chaponda.