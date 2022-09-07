Comedian Rich Hall to perform at Alnwick Playhouse
Comedian Rich Hall is bringing his new show to Alnwick Playhouse.
Fresh on the heels of his critically acclaimed memoirs, Nailing It, Montana’s transatlantic messenger returns with new rants, knife-edge observations, thrilling musical interludes and an ever-formidable knack for laughs on the fly. You’ll pay for the whole seat, but you’ll only need the edge of it.
Rich Hall: Shot from the Cannons is showing on Friday, September 16 at 8pm.
Tickets £19 from the box office or visit www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk