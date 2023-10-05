Jo Caulfield.

She will be at The Queen’s Hall in Hexham on October 19, The Alnwick Playhouse on October 20 and The Maltings in Berwick on October 22.

Here Comes Trouble is a solid 90 minutes of stand-up comedy where Jo gets her claws into everyone (and everything) that annoys her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From stories about the pitfalls of buying a new mattress, what happens when you gate-crash your husband’s “boys’ night out” and trying to recapture the magic in a long-term relationship, this is pure stand-up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My tour show is made up of some of my favourite jokes from my last few Fringe shows and some brand-new material about what I’ve been up to since my last tour, so I think it’s going to be a lot of fun to get out there and tell these stories, and generally talk about everything that’s happened – and annoyed me – since I was last out on the road like this” says Jo.

And with five years of misadventures and material to explore, Jo’s admits she’s been spoiled for choice when it comes to putting her tour show together.

“It’s been really difficult getting things down to just an hour and an half,” says Jo. “So much has happened since my last tour, and I want to cover it all, but it’s been a case of picking the things that I think best fit together, and that I hope people will most relate to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One thing we can be sure of is that Jo’s husband, Stuart, will feature in a few of her stories.