Comedian Jo Caulfield brings UK tour to Alnwick, Berwick and Hexham
She will be at The Queen’s Hall in Hexham on October 19, The Alnwick Playhouse on October 20 and The Maltings in Berwick on October 22.
Here Comes Trouble is a solid 90 minutes of stand-up comedy where Jo gets her claws into everyone (and everything) that annoys her.
From stories about the pitfalls of buying a new mattress, what happens when you gate-crash your husband’s “boys’ night out” and trying to recapture the magic in a long-term relationship, this is pure stand-up.
“My tour show is made up of some of my favourite jokes from my last few Fringe shows and some brand-new material about what I’ve been up to since my last tour, so I think it’s going to be a lot of fun to get out there and tell these stories, and generally talk about everything that’s happened – and annoyed me – since I was last out on the road like this” says Jo.
And with five years of misadventures and material to explore, Jo’s admits she’s been spoiled for choice when it comes to putting her tour show together.
“It’s been really difficult getting things down to just an hour and an half,” says Jo. “So much has happened since my last tour, and I want to cover it all, but it’s been a case of picking the things that I think best fit together, and that I hope people will most relate to.”
One thing we can be sure of is that Jo’s husband, Stuart, will feature in a few of her stories.
“My husband is a constant source of inspiration and material – just not always in the way that he would necessarily hope to be,” explains Jo. “He’s constantly doing or saying the wrong thing or coming up with a wildly impractical idea for making life easier. I think there are a lot of men of his age like that out there, so whilst Stuart is unique in a lot of ways, I think a lot of women relate to what it’s like sharing your life – and your home – with someone like him.”