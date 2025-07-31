If you’re the kind of comedian who thrives on chaotic audience interaction, as Jason Byrne clearly does, how do you decide who to select from the crowd?

Well, for starters, you’re probably going to go for someone sitting near the front as, by now, those are the punters who’ll know there’s a good chance of them getting involved in his high-energy shows.

He tends also to pick men, because their ineptitude at following instructions makes things even more entertaining.

“Every time I’ve picked a woman they’ve done what I’ve asked them perfectly,” says Byrne, who is bringing his new show Head in the Clouds to Alnwick Playhouse this autumn.

Jason Byrne is coming to Alnwick Playhouse. Picture: Jen McCarthy

“When a man does it, he’s often facing the wrong way, he doesn’t know what I’m saying, he’s gone off and come back. Men between the ages of 30 and 60 are normally so used to being guided by their wives that they don’t know what they’re doing.”

Byrne says the name for the new show comes from him having got lost in his own imagination as a kid.

“The teachers would tell me I had my head in the clouds,” he says. “I was obviously creating my own little world, and they were always telling me to stop daydreaming and go back to maths.”

Byrne’s on a mission to get adults to enjoy the giddiness of mucking around – the sort of ridiculous fun you used to see on Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer’s shows, such as fruit being tromboned off people’s heads.

“This is just me orchestrating a silly night with some nice bits of stand-up,” says the Dubliner.

In recent years Byrne’s been saying he’s got to be less physical on stage than he used to. He does, after all, now have six stents in his body and is supposed to be taking things a bit more easy.

But he’s never going to be the sort of comic who stands behind a microphone stand for the whole show.

At a time when grim news is around every corner, it’s the kind of silly fun we could all do with.

Jason Byrne: Head in the Clouds, Alnwick Playhouse, November 21