Comedian Gavin Webster bringing show to Alnwick Playhouse
The Newcastle-based comedy stalwart is doing a 13-date UK tour on the back of a successful stint at the Edinburgh Fringe.
After 32 years of trooping the boards on the national comedy circuit he is finally going out on tour on his own.
Famed for his ‘proper jokes’, audiences are warned that it’s not for the faint-hearted.
His promotional material says: ‘It’s appreciated that some people don’t like swearing and shouting but many folk do and this is a night of skilful, clever routines, pumped full of jokes with a lot of swearing and shouting punctuating it all.
‘By all means stay away if it’s not your sort of thing but if you like a laugh, get along to a full hour and a quarter of Gav plus a support act in the first half, you won’t be disappointed.’
He is at Alnwick Playhouse on Saturday, September 21.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.