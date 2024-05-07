Comedian Chris McCausland bringing his new tour to The Maltings in Berwick
There is an opportunity to enjoy a new show from regular face on British television at a venue in north Northumberland.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chris McCausland is hitting the road again with a stand-up comedy tour that has literally been ‘yonks’ in the making.
He is an established favourite on such flagship comedy shows as Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You?, QI, The last Leg, and 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.
Chris has appeared on Live at the Apollo three times, taking on the hosting duties in 2021, a year that also saw him make his highly acclaimed debut appearance on The Royal Variety Performance at The Royal Albert Hall.
He will be performing his show at The Maltings in Berwick on Sunday, May 19, starting at 7.30pm. For tickets, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on or call the Box Office on 01289 330999.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.