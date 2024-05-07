Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris McCausland is hitting the road again with a stand-up comedy tour that has literally been ‘yonks’ in the making.

He is an established favourite on such flagship comedy shows as Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You?, QI, The last Leg, and 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Chris has appeared on Live at the Apollo three times, taking on the hosting duties in 2021, a year that also saw him make his highly acclaimed debut appearance on The Royal Variety Performance at The Royal Albert Hall.