Simon Brodkin.

Having showered FIFA president Sepp Blatter with banknotes, upstaged Kanye West on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury, and handed Theresa May her P45 during her Conservative Party Conference speech, the celebrated comedian comes to terms with the fact that trouble has followed him throughout his life – from primary school through medical school to lockdown homeschool.

“The world’s greatest blagger” (The Telegraph) also explores what it’s like to be chased by Donald Trump’s bodyguards, make the police laugh while they arrest you, and be outed as a Jew by the Ku Klux Klan.

Simon’s audacious stunts were documented in Channel 4’s Britain’s Greatest Hoaxer, which was nominated for Best Documentary at the Monte Carlo TV Festival Golden Nymph Awards 2018, and has been watched online more than 40 million times.

Simon performed out of character as himself for the first time in 2019, with his Edinburgh show 100% Simon Brodkin. It was selected by The Guardian and Evening Standard as one of the ‘Best Comedy Shows at the Edinburgh Fringe’.

Simon created the irrepressible character Lee Nelson, enjoying three hugely successful BBC series with Lee Nelson’s Well Good Show and Lee Nelson’s Well Funny People. Simon has performed and hosted as Lee on Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Sunday Night at the Palladium (ITV), The John Bishop Christmas Show (BBC One), Children In Need (BBC One), Channel 4’s Comedy Gala and many more TV shows.

Tickets for the Alnwick Playhouse gig on Thursday, December 9 are on sale now and can be found at simonbrodkin.com

