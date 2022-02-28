Comedian and ballet at venue in Berwick

Rob Newman.

Performers include witty stand-up comedian Rob Newman’s Philosophy Show on Saturday from 7.30pm.

Having previously won awards at the BBC Audio Drama Awards for Best Scripted Comedy in 2019 and Best Comedy with a live audience in 2017, his live show promises to be highly entertaining.

It will weave together Nietzsche’s sunglasses, James Bond in Toxteth, electric spiders and singing Neanderthals into a tour-de-force leaving behind hope for a changing world.

Rob has an inquisitive mind and his performance, which includes self-deprecating puns, is set to leave the audience chuckling while stirring thoughts in their head.

A Northern Ballet production for the whole family will take place later in the month.

The performance of an original ballet based on The Adventure of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi tells the story of a lonely carpenter living in a faraway land, who wishes for his puppet Pinocchio to come to life.

This comes true by the power and magic of a wishing well. However, playful and mischievous Pinocchio must prove himself worthy of becoming a real boy.

The live ballet retells the classic children’s story in a 40-minute performance and it is an ideal opportunity for little ones to enjoy live ballet, music and theatre given the popularity of Northern Ballet’s productions for children.

Ros Lamont, executive director at The Maltings Trust, said: “We are delighted to have the Northern Ballet visit The Maltings once again.

“Their original production of the children’s classic Pinocchio is a perfect family day out, which we hope will inspire a love for music and ballet.”

Northern Ballet is a Leeds-based international touring ballet company, known for telling stories through dance to inspire its audience, which aims to change lives with the power of dance.

The Pinocchio production will take place on Saturday, March 26 with three performances at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm.