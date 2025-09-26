Following the success of his book ‘Death in the Theatre’, author Chris Wood has brought his book to the stage.

He presents a gripping exploration of tales from around the UK where the unsuspecting have met their untimely demise within theatrical venues and his upcoming shows include one at The Phoenix Theatre in Blyth on Friday, November 14 from 7.30pm.

It focuses on all manner of grisly and bizarre deaths in British theatres throughout history. In Blyth, the show will look at cases from North East theatres such as an incident at the former theatre on Fenkle Street in Alnwick.

Chris said: “Death in the Theatre is a unique show which will scare you, inform you and entertain you.

Chris Wood pictured on Fenkle Street in Alnwick and outside Alnwick Playhouse.

“Our theatres have witnessed so many incredible dark and deathly occurrences – you will be amazed at some of the things that have happened in venues you may have sat in.”

For more information and to buy tickets for the show in Blyth, go to www.thephoenixtheatre.org.uk/whats-on