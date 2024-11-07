A new play by writer Jackie Kaines Lang will be performed at four venues in north Northumberland later this month.

Previously Loved is presented by Ragbag Theatre Company, which produced Jackie’s play To Get to the Other Side that had a sell-out run at The Maltings in Berwick last year.

She said: “Previously Loved is a light-hearted look at an eccentric group of charity shop volunteers, their relationships with each other and with the charity they serve – and what happens when both the charity and its founder are under threat.

“I volunteered in a charity shop a few years ago and was fascinated by the reasons people volunteer, how they support each other and what winds them up!

From left, Julie Dudgeon as Lena, Joe Lang as Reg, Becca Harris as Tessa and Susie Cochrane as Trixie.

“The play is inspired by the lovely people I worked with, but the characters and story are fictitious.”

Director Cheryl Stewart added: “Jackie’s play draws you into the unravelling of various characters and the personal growth of others.

“Will Hamish’s kilt stay on? Will Reg own up to his lie? Will Rosa quit her habit? You will have to come and spend time with the people who work in Previously Loved to find out.”

Previously Loved is at Alnwick Playhouse on Tuesday, November 26, Chatton Village Hall on Wednesday, November 27, Etal Village Hall on Thursday, November 28 and Spittal Community Centre on Saturday, November 30.

Tickets are available in-person and online for the Alnwick Playhouse show and online via Eventbrite (Ragbag Theatre Company) for all other shows.

There will be collections for HospiceCare North Northumberland at each show.