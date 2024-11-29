Cast preparing for this year's pantomime at The Maltings in Berwick
The Adventures of Sinbad, which is suitable for everyone, is written and directed by The Maltings’ very own Wendy Payn and produced by the same team who brought you Snow White, Ali Baba and the Four Tea Thieves and last year’s best-selling Cinderella.
This year’s festive extravaganza sees the return of some very familiar faces and newcomer Ben Fairley as Sinbad.
Can you help Sinbad and his crew solve the mystery of the missing princess and her treasure trove?
The pantomime will be performed between December 7 and December 31 with a choice of matinee and evening performances, and performances especially for schools. The performance on Sunday, December 15 at noon will also provide a British Sign Language interpretation and audio description.
For more information and to book tickets, call The Maltings Box Office on 01289 330999 or go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/the-maltings-pantomime-2024-the-adventures-of-sinbad
