Glenn McCrory celebrating

The production was originally scheduled to be performed in London before heading to the Theatre Royal in Newcastle, but was put on hold due to the covid pandemic.

Now the play is finally getting its trip to the capital, where it will be performed at the Canal Cafe Theatre in Little Venice.

Micky Cochrane at the Canal Cafe Theatre

Carrying David, which stars Micky Cochrane, and was directed by former EastEnders star Russell Floyd, originally premiered on Tyneside and toured the North East in June 2019.

After proving a hit, the production transferred to Northern Ireland in November of that year for a number of dates including Belfast's Lyric Theatre, where it received a standing ovation.

Ed said: "Glenn McCrory's story is funny, dramatic and heartbreaking. He was a working class lad from County Durham with huge talent but at every stage he was ripped off and badly mismanaged.

Micky Cochrane receives a standing ovation at Belfast's Lyric Theatre

"Thanks to David's inspiration, who was diagnosed with the neurological condition Friedreich’s Ataxia (FDRA) in his teens, Glenn was able overcome what appeared to be insurmountable obstacles to be crowned world champion in 1989.

"Carrying David is like Rocky, but with brotherly love, humour and emotion! It has been given a standing ovation at every venue it has played. "

Glenn later went on to work as a well respected Sky Sports boxing commentator for 28 years.

Emma Taylor, artistic director at the Canal Cafe Theatre, said: "We are delighted to be hosting Carrying David. The reports we've had and the reviews from the shows have been incredible."

Micky Cochrane as Glenn McCrory

After Carrying David’s dates in London from September 10-12, it is returning to the North East with peformances at Hexham’s Queen’s Hall Arts Centre on September 14, the Gala Theatre in Durham on September 16, the Tyne Theatre in Newcastle on September 17, Alnwick Playhouse on the 18th and The Witham, Barnard Castle, on the 19th.