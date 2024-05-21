Cabaret-style show to make tour stops in Alnwick and Amble

By Lauren Coulson
Published 21st May 2024, 13:19 BST
Fiona Ellis introduces her new show Frognal & Fox - A Life in Song to theatres and community spaces across the North East and Cumbria.

Directed and produced by Cinzia Hardy in association with CaroleW Productions, Frognal & Fox is a raucous, cabaret-style show featuring favourite songs from stage and screen by songwriters such as Cole Porter, the Gershwins, Stephen Sondheim and Noel Coward, alongside lesser-known numbers.

The show introduces two fading performers, Margaret Frognal, played by Jane Holman, and Adele Fox, played by Zoe Lambert, who showcase their talents accompanied by a bemused and cynical pianist (Declan Flannery), while a tension lurks beneath the theatrical camaraderie.

Fiona Ellis said: “I’ve always been a huge lover of musicals, on film and stage. I hope you enjoy watching this as much as I have writing it.”

Frognal & Fox can be watched at Alnwick Playhouse on May 30 and 31 and Amble Parish Hall on June 1.

Click here for tickets and more details.

