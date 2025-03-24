Berwick Musical & Theatre Society set to return to the Maltings stage with Anything Goes

By Andrew Coulson
Published 24th Mar 2025, 12:49 BST
Berwick Musical & Theatre Society cast photograph for Anything Goes.
Hot on the heels of their recent successes, Berwick Musical & Theatre Society (formally Berwick Operatic Society) are set to return to the Maltings stage with Anything Goes.

Back in 1992 Anything Goes was one of the society’s first shows at the Maltings, so it is only fitting that this will be their final performance at the venue before it closes for restoration at the end of May.

Follow the madcap antics of the passengers aboard the ocean liner SS American as it crosses the Atlantic from New York to England.

This upbeat romantic comedy classic is set to Cole Porter’s fabulous soundtrack and includes various well-known tunes such as You’re the Top, I Get a Kick Out of You and Anything Goes.

The show runs for 4 nights from April 9 to 12, with a matinee performance on Saturday, April 12. Tickets are available from the Maltings Box Office.

