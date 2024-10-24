Back to total comedy for the Morpeth St George's Community Players
The Players, whose last two shows have been Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit and Alan Bennett’s three monologues ‘Talking Heads’, revert back to total comedy when they tackle ‘Chase Me Up Farndale Avenue S’il Vous Plait’ by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jnr.
Following her debut as director of Blithe Spirit, Jo will once again be in charge of the performances that will take place in the St George’s United Reformed Church.
She said: “It’s a complete change from what we have produced over the last year and a half really because this time it’s a full on comedy farce, which has presented massively different challenges.
“The scene is extremely amateurish and played by people who are very amateur dramatists and to do that to good effect we have to make sure we have it polished and – similar to pantomime – get the timings right.
“With exits and entrances there are a load of doors on set with doors falling off and windows falling out and so those have all got to be timed and cued to the last second, and obviously the actors have got to be out of the way!”
“As director, it’s a lot more challenging for me to get things as slick as they should be – but also for the cast of four females and one male because they are playing 17 different people in total, so it’s quite extensive.
“The cast have also got a lot of challenges in learning their parts and talking in different voices each time, whilst the costume changes have got to be spot on.
“In saying that, we started rehearsals at the beginning of September and things are coming along really well.”
Tickets, priced at £8 or £7 for concessions, are available as always from the Chantry, on the door and online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/stgeorgescommunityplayers
The show runs from November 21 to November 23, with curtain up at 7.30pm.
