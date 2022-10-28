After sell-out performances and rave reviews of their last shows, Cabaret on Broadway and Jesus Christ Superstar, the group was initially thrilled to be nominated for several NODA awards.

The society had nominations for best concert performance for this year’s revival of Cabaret on Broadway, best production for Jesus Christ Superstar, as well as nominations for individual awards for Mark Stenton, Darren Lewis and Anthony Stoker for their performances of Judas, Jesus and Pilot, respectively in Jesus Christ Superstar.

The NODA awards celebrate amateur theatre across the north of England, with individual districts covering societies from North Yorkshire to Berwick.

Leonie Airlie singing All That Jazz from Chicago.

The society was thrilled to win all six of the awards they had been nominated for in their own district.

As an extra achievement, Cabaret on Broadway won best concert for the entire northern region and Mark Stenton won best individual performance for the northern region for his portrayal as Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar.

ASMS will be treading the boards again in March 2023 with their upcoming production of Oklahoma! when it will be the 80th anniversary of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic.

The show features iconic songs including Oh What a Beautiful Mornin’, I Cain’t Say No and People Will Say We’re in Love.

Cabaret on Broadway.

The principal cast sees the return of Juliette Bell, as Laurey and newcomer Jonathan Goodman as Curley. Noda award winner, Mark Stenton takes on the role of Judd Fry.

The rehearsals are in full swing and tickets will be available soon.