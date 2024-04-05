Lena Walsh.

Indeed, it was a complete change and even treading the boards on stage was different as three of the group – Lena Walsh, Sharon Saint-Lamont and Charlie Tomson – acted out a trio of monologues by Alan Bennett surrounded by the audience being on all four sides ‘in the round’.

On opening night, the evening had a relaxed and restful atmosphere about it too as the three took it in turns to deliver segments from their respective monologues – ‘Lady of Letters’, ‘A Chip in the Sugar’ and ‘Bed among the Lentils’.

Lady of Letters is a story about Irene Ruddock (played by Lena Walsh) who lives alone, has no friends and fills her days writing letters complaining about everything, which eventually leads to her serving a prison sentence.

A Chip in the Sugar is about Graham Whittaker (played by Charlie Tomson), a middle-aged bachelor who has had treatment for a mental illness.

Bed among the Lentils is about Susan (portrayed by Sharon Saint-Lamont), a vicar’s wife who is suffocated by the expectations forced on her by her position and by her husband’s over-zealous parishioners, whilst she is also an alcoholic.

The Morpeth St George’s Community Players are a superb group who perform two plays a year on a regular basis. Their standards are very high and very rarely do they disappoint.

This latest offering – whilst it was something completely different – was nevertheless delivered with sincerity and panache and was enjoyable.

The trio, who were ‘on stage’ for a total of more than 100 minutes, required the odd prompt but they should be applauded and commended after learning their respective and exhausting scripts.