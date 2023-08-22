News you can trust since 1854
Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Tell Me on a Sunday to be performed at the Phoenix Theatre in Blyth in September

One-woman musical Tell Me on a Sunday will be performed at the Phoenix Theatre in Blyth this September.
By Craig Buchan
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 14:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 14:37 BST

The Phoenix Theatre Company, an amateur drama group based at the venue, will perform the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black show.

The musical, which follows the romantic misadventures of a young English girl in the United States, will run from Wednesday, September 6 until Sunday, September 10 and tickets are available for £18.50.

Director Paul Worth said: “I am thrilled to be able to direct the Phoenix Theatre‘s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black’s Tell Me on a Sunday, and again work with Helen Cash in the lead role.”

Rehearsals for Tell Me On Sunday are in full swing. (Photo by Phoenix Theatre)Rehearsals for Tell Me On Sunday are in full swing. (Photo by Phoenix Theatre)
Helen, a local doctor, is no stranger to the Phoenix’s stage, having previously starred as Eva Peron in the group’s performance of Evita.

The theatre company will also be putting on performances of Frozen Jr in November and a pantomime in December.

Tickets are available at thephoenixtheatre.org.uk.

