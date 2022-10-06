Miss Lindsay’s Secret takes audiences from the Angus Hills to Canada’s Klondike Goldrush during the turbulent years of the early 20th Century.

The show at Middleton Village Hall, located between Hartburn and Scots’ Gap, explores the Curator’s dilemma in finding, revealing and becoming too involved in this intimate tale of a Scottish seamstress.

It transcends time and place, using original live music and historical material to bind the past to the present.

The three-strong performers – a musician and two actors – bring alive the story of communication between Miss Lindsay and Alexander ‘Sandy’ Middleton.

Kate Lynch, director at Highlights, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to bring this production to Highlights audiences this autumn.

“It’s an intimate, yet epic, exploration of love and friendship, with live music creating the most evocative atmosphere.”

The show will take place on Friday, October 21 from 7.30pm. Tickets are priced £10 for adults and £5 for children (it is suitable for those aged over 12).

Tickets can be reserved or purchased by calling 01670 772600 or going to www.highlightsnorth.co.uk