An appreciative audience as Berwick Broadcasting Corporation return to The Maltings
The show featured the premiere of an all new production by Playwright Robert Flynn – which placed Santa at the centre of a Stephen King classic tale also an adaptation of the 1980’s Gremlins, interspersed with the latest episodes of their regular favourites The Sticks and The Only Way Is Eastcliffe.
All the usual cast performed to a full house of fans old and new, and the show also included Hugo Hughes with recorded contributions broadcast from Switzerland and Gary Robson from another location.
Their zany humour, authentic props and sound effects made the night a cornucopia for the senses, the wildly appreciative audience left eagerly awaiting the next performance.
