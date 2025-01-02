From left, Tamsin Davidson, Anna Teresa, Trudy Morrison, Mark Pentecost, Euan Duthie and Robert Flynn. Picture by Alan Hughes.

The Berwick Broadcasting Corporation returned to The Maltings for their first live performance of 1940s-style radio plays since their 2017 hilarious take on Titanic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show featured the premiere of an all new production by Playwright Robert Flynn – which placed Santa at the centre of a Stephen King classic tale also an adaptation of the 1980’s Gremlins, interspersed with the latest episodes of their regular favourites The Sticks and The Only Way Is Eastcliffe.

All the usual cast performed to a full house of fans old and new, and the show also included Hugo Hughes with recorded contributions broadcast from Switzerland and Gary Robson from another location.

Their zany humour, authentic props and sound effects made the night a cornucopia for the senses, the wildly appreciative audience left eagerly awaiting the next performance.