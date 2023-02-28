Its previous two shows, Jesus Christ Superstar and Cabaret on Broadway, picked up eight awards at the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) Awards in September.

The NODA awards celebrate amateur theatre throughout the north, with individual districts covering societies from North Yorkshire to Berwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Alnwick society was thrilled to win all six of the awards it was nominated for in its own district. As an extra achievement, Cabaret on Broadway won best concert for the entire northern region and Mark Stenton won best individual performance for the northern region for his portrayal as Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar.

Alnwick Stage Music Society rehearsals for Oklahoma.

From March 21-25, Alnwick Stage Musical Society is back on stage with a production of Oklahoma. There is no better time for them to perform the show as this year celebrates the 80th anniversary since it was first performed on Broadway in 1943.

Oklahoma tells the simple story of Curly and Laurey - a stubborn pair that are obviously made for each other, yet refuse to acknowledge their obvious attraction for one another! Enter the sinister Judd Fry, a loner farmhand, who has a dark obsession with Laurey - but which one will get the girl? Featuring iconic songs including Oh What a Beautiful Mornin’, I Cain’t Say No and People Will Say We’re in Love, this is a classic that you won’t want to miss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company welcomes back Juliette Bell (star of their 2017 production of Evita) as Laurie and welcomes newcomer to the society, Jonathan Goodman as Curley.