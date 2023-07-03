Alnwick Theatre Group brings 'Keeping up Appearances' to the Playhouse stage
Join Hyacinth Bucket, husband Richard, sisters Rose and Daisy, slobbish brother-in-law Onslow, nervous neighbour Elizabeth and her musical brother Emmet for a hilarious soiree of social climbing gone awry.
The comedy is written specifically for the stage by Roy Clarke, where the story is set in the community centre hall instead of Hyacinth Bucket’s candlelight suppers at home.
The play introduces two new characters: Mr Milson, a computer geek going through a painful divorce and Mrs Debden, the formidable chair of the local charity committee.
It will be on at the Playhouse from July 19-22, directed by Matthew Winter for the NODA North award-winning club.
Chairman Peter Biggers said: “Fans of the original television series will not be disappointed by this hugely enjoyable production, and for that matter, neither will anyone else.”