Join Hyacinth Bucket, husband Richard, sisters Rose and Daisy, slobbish brother-in-law Onslow, nervous neighbour Elizabeth and her musical brother Emmet for a hilarious soiree of social climbing gone awry.

The comedy is written specifically for the stage by Roy Clarke, where the story is set in the community centre hall instead of Hyacinth Bucket’s candlelight suppers at home.

The play introduces two new characters: Mr Milson, a computer geek going through a painful divorce and Mrs Debden, the formidable chair of the local charity committee.

Alnwick Playhouse.

It will be on at the Playhouse from July 19-22, directed by Matthew Winter for the NODA North award-winning club.