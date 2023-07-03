News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick Theatre Group brings 'Keeping up Appearances' to the Playhouse stage

After the successful production of ‘The Lady Killers’ last summer, Alnwick Theatre Group is performing a stage production of Roy Clarke’s BBC TV comedy ‘Keeping up Appearances’.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read

Join Hyacinth Bucket, husband Richard, sisters Rose and Daisy, slobbish brother-in-law Onslow, nervous neighbour Elizabeth and her musical brother Emmet for a hilarious soiree of social climbing gone awry.

The comedy is written specifically for the stage by Roy Clarke, where the story is set in the community centre hall instead of Hyacinth Bucket’s candlelight suppers at home.

The play introduces two new characters: Mr Milson, a computer geek going through a painful divorce and Mrs Debden, the formidable chair of the local charity committee.

Alnwick Playhouse.Alnwick Playhouse.
It will be on at the Playhouse from July 19-22, directed by Matthew Winter for the NODA North award-winning club.

Chairman Peter Biggers said: “Fans of the original television series will not be disappointed by this hugely enjoyable production, and for that matter, neither will anyone else.”

