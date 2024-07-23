Alnwick Theatre Club to return with murder mystery
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jack Sharkey has written it as a farce - a spoof on the classic country house murder mystery.
Directed by Heather Howey assisted by Carol Lawrence and produced by Peter Biggers, The Murder Room is performed by a number of ATC’s regular actors.
Matt Bush, Catherine and Honey Hughes, Oliver Pusey and Matthew Winter are joined by a new actor to the stage Samantha Thibeault.
Heather said: “The cast have been excellent in getting to grips with this fast moving show and the audience are in for a treat.”
This summer’s production is particularly special as it marks the 75th anniversary year for ATC.
The Murder Room is at the Alnwick Playhouse from Wednesday, July 31 to Saturday, August 3 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £15 and £17 (Concessions £13). For tickets book at www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk or phone 01665 660550.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.