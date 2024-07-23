Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alnwick Theatre Club’s summer production The Murder Room has all the classic ingredients of a murder mystery but with a twist.

Jack Sharkey has written it as a farce - a spoof on the classic country house murder mystery.

Directed by Heather Howey assisted by Carol Lawrence and produced by Peter Biggers, The Murder Room is performed by a number of ATC’s regular actors.

Matt Bush, Catherine and Honey Hughes, Oliver Pusey and Matthew Winter are joined by a new actor to the stage Samantha Thibeault.

Rehearsals for Alnwick Theatre Club's 'The Murder Room'.

Heather said: “The cast have been excellent in getting to grips with this fast moving show and the audience are in for a treat.”

This summer’s production is particularly special as it marks the 75th anniversary year for ATC.