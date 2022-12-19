Alnwick Theatre Club to bring Dick Whittington to the stage as popular panto returns

It will be the club’s first panto since the pandemic and they have chosen to perform Dick Whittington for the first time in 20 years.

It runs at Alnwick Playhouse from January 20-22 and from January 26-28 at 7.30pm with matinees at 2pm on January 21, 22 and 28.

All the panto favourites are taking part with Helen Gee-Graham as Dick Whittington and Jimmy Dodds as the Dame, who is the Fitzwarren’s cook Maureen.

Alice (Philippa Mawer) and Dick Whittington (Helen Gee Graham). Picture: Mark Stenton @Lazy Grace

Philippa Mawer plays the lovestruck Alice Fitzwarren, Julie Vint is Fairy Bow Bells and Peter Biggers as the master of evil King Rat. Carol Lawrence plays the Sultan of Morroco and Adam Bell plays the great hairy gorilla!

Youngsters taking on principal roles include Archie Braid as Alderman Fitzwarren, James Mawer as Idle Jack and Honey Hughes as Dick’s cat Pussy Galore.

