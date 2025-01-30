It brings together motley selections of individuals to produce, direct, choreograph, design and construct in order to delight equally diverse audiences of all ages and persuasions.

Alnwick Theatre Club’s contribution this year was no exception, with their production of Pinocchio, the tale of a troubled puppet who becomes human (eventually).

This was an updated version of the original 2010 show, written by Sophie Towers, granddaughter of the club’s founder, Ken Lewis.

The cast was a happy mix of seasoned performers and newcomers of all ages, whether in the chorus, speaking roles or walk on parts (Stewart Short as a bearded lady, and John Firth as a blind darts player, come to mind!)

Helen Gee Graham convinced as Pinocchio, never letting up with her puppet like contortions, even when she was singing! A tour de force indeed!

Gepetto, the puppet’s creator, played by Peter Biggers, came over as kindly and bemused, making a good foil for the rather, (no, very) sinister circus master Stromboli, portrayed by Peter Lewis, who attracted mass booing from a suitably alarmed crowd.

Eliza Sanford showed dashing stage presence in her debut role as Stromboli Piccolo, and was no less menacing.

Lighter moments were provided by youthful slapstick merchants Archie Braid, newcomer Harrison Skene, and James Mawer - they certainly knew how to work an audience.

Decima Lawson made a charmingly vivacious principal girl as Penne Pasta, Pinocchio’s love interest, and daughter of Barbina Pasta, played by no other than Jimmy Dodds, in his final role as dame after nearly 30 years. He received rapturous applause on his first entrance and the finale. No doubt he will bequeath his extensive wardrobe of dresses to whoever succeeds him.

The story was held together by the narrator, Julie Vint, assisted by Stella Spence, aka the Blue Rinse Fairy.

Alnwick Academy of Dance, directed by Joanne Burn, gave their all with grace and energy, while Helen Gee Graham and Alice Pirt choreographed the chorus dances and movement.

Congratulations must go to the costume department, Hilary Waugh and Karina Biggers, for their flair and imagination, and of course, the backstage management team, headed by Virginia Mayes Wright and Mick Grant.