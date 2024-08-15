Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alnwick Theatre Club is celebrating its 75th birthday this year.

Since they first hit the stage in 1949 there have been over 150 productions bringing tragedy and comedy to theatregoers in Alnwick.

So, it was very fitting that the club returned to comedy for its summer play – The Murder Room by Jack Sharkey. Actually, it’s not so much comedy as a fabulous farce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comedy needs good audiences to work – however good the writing and however skilled the acting.

Cast members of The Murder Room by Alnwick Theatre Club. Pictures: Carol Lawrence

It was superb to see the Playhouse very busy for the opening night. The humour definitely hit the mark and the audience had a great time with a lot of genuine laughter.

The path to a good farce starts with a plausible plot which is then gradually allowed to fall apart into controlled mania.

Set in Yorkshire, the plausible plot in this case is gold digging Mavis Templeton-Hollister who has just married Edgar, who she thinks is an ageing and rich widower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now is the time to cash in and she starts by poisoning his cocoa with cyanide on their wedding night. He gives it to the cat instead – and before you ask no animals were harmed in the production – as we quickly realise when a stuffed Garfield duly makes his appearance on stage!

A scene from the show at Alnwick Playhouse.

With poison failing, she turns to shooting him instead and three shots later, Edgar is on the floor apparently dead.

The only problem comes the next morning when they find there’s no body and that the bullets were blanks so he never died in the first place.

But where is he and, perhaps more importantly, who is he?

Enter two policemen, neither of whom are quite what they appear to be, to investigate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with the “dead” person’s daughter, her very American fiancé and Mrs Lottie Molloy, the all-knowing housekeeper, you have the basis for ever more implausible plot lines ending in the energetic physical comedy sequence which farces are renowned for.

The play had all the hallmarks of a classic farce and was well interpreted by an excellent cast.

The star of the show for me was Honey Hughes who is developing into a superb actor and played the role of Mavis to perfection – totally believable and totally detestable. She was well supported by her real-life mother Cath who was an excellent housekeeper.

Samantha Thibeault made her Alnwick stage debut as the more than slightly ditzy daughter Susan and delivered her lines with great humour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also good performances from Alnwick stalwarts Oliver Pusey and Matt Bush who played the two slightly odd policemen and Matthew Winter who almost, but not quite, cracked the mystery as the American fiancé Barry.

Inevitably there were a few first night nerves and the occasional slip up but the whole play was well acted, very funny and delivered at a cracking pace. The script has a lot of very rapid dialogue sequences between the characters, and it is testament to directors Heather Howey and Carol Lawrence and coach Glenda Fricke that they came off so slickly.

The set was put together well and certainly impressed my professional acting friend who was there. The sound design, inspired by Peter Biggers and designed by Matthew Slack and making good use of the Pink Panther theme, was particularly noteworthy.

All in all, a great night out – roll on Alnwick Theatre Club’s next production which will be their legendary panto which takes to the stage early next year.