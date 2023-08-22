Alnwick Theatre Club will be celebrating its 75 th anniversary next year and has chosen to stage Alan Frayn’s Adventure in Pantoland to mark the occasion.

The panto in January will be directed by Megan Robb who said: “We are all so excited to be producing this unique pantomime as a celebration of all the fantastic pantomimes Alnwick Theatre Cub has put on over the last 75 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are looking forward to having a really strong cast and chorus to make this show one of our best. I already have a line-up of great songs ready to get the audience buzzing!”

Alnwick Theatre Club's 2023 panto.

The club is always on the lookout for new members so if you love having fun, whether indulging your inner starlet or supporting behind the scenes, find out more at a drop-in evening at the Alegate in Bondgate Without, Alnwick on Thursday, August 24 between 7pm and 9pm where you can have a complimentary drink and a chat about what’s involved.

The club welcomes all members, both former and new, to come along to the read through of the panto script on Monday, September 4 at 7pm at the Duchess’s Community High School High School Main Hall. Auditions for principal roles will then be held on Thursday, September 7 at 7pm, again at the school.

Rehearsals will start in earnest the following week. Rehearsals are on Mondays and Thursdays from 7pm to 9pm at the school.