Alnwick Stage Musical Society to perform Made in Dagenham at Playhouse
Based on the hit film of the same name, this show is a feel good musical comedy, with a fab soundtrack that promises to be the ultimate feel-good night out.
The show tells the true story of the 1968 Ford Dagenham Machinist’s strike. When Ford’s Dagenham car plant downgrades the female workers’ pay, working mum Rita leads her friends in a battle against Ford and the corrupted union supposed to protect them. As Rita’s success leading the strike grows, so does the pressure.
The show features Leonie Airlie as Rita O’Grady and Ryan Frost in his first lead role as Eddie O’Grady.
The creative team have all been working incredibly hard with the talented cast to bring this show to life.
It is showing at Alnwick Playhouse from March 19-23.
Book tickets either at the Playhouse box office or https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/.