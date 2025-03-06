Alnwick Stage Musical Society will be back at the Playhouse performing Kiss Me Kate later this month.

A relative newbie to this talented group, and having auditioned and rehearsed since September last year, friends and family have been asking me “How’s it going?” or rather; “How goeth ‘Kiss Me, Kate?’ ”

I’ve since learned that the wondering is not an interest in my work personally, but more in relation to the difficulty in amateur societies of pulling off such a tricky show. The piece demands strong acting, singing and dance abilities – merely the holy grail for amateur musical societies.

Oh, did I mention the snappy 1940s American sections in between the Shakespearean segments?

Well, pulleth up a stool and alloweth me recount mine own experiences…

Here’s my take on the context: an ex-husband and wife team (Fred & Lilli) star in a musical version of the Taming of the Shrew. Off stage there’s trouble brewing, the fiery and passionate ex-lovers quarrel and furthermore two gangsters strongarm their way into the theatre looking for money owed to their gangster boss.

In a sub plot, a young stage couple (Bianca and Bill), add colour, energy and complication to the piece, one flirtacious and ambitious, the other a reckless gambler. The gangsters bumble their way on set, and well; 1940s comedic mayhem ensues.

Action is set either backstage in a Baltimore Theatre or in Padua, for the Shakespearean sections, and the fast paced language, whether Shakespearean or racy 40s lingo keeps everything jogging along nicely.

For history buffs, there are references to the Truman Presidency; the musical was written in 1948, and yes, there are some difficult themes which although shocking today, are important to recognise as the norm at that point in time. Gender roles and expected behaviour in Society, deception and manipulation, and disguising one’s true nature, to name just a few.

However, there are other great big juicy ‘get your teeth into’ themes of Love, Romance, Passion, Rivalry, Reconciliation.

If you’re not familiar with the show, it’s a stretch at first to adapt to the rhythm or reasoning behind some of the scenes and songs.

I’ve concluded that the chaotic colourful language and changing style of the musical numbers is so great when first introduced to the show, it bewilders somewhat. Until,…. you ‘get’ it. It’s Shakespeare channelled through a 1940s theatre.

There are songs you will know well and recognise; “Another Openin,’ Another Show”, the spicy Jazz number, done the ASMS way, (“Too darn hot”), the haunting and bitter sweet “So in Love”, and of course the brilliant “Brush up your Shakespeare.” There’s even a smaltzy waltz in there, for Pete’s sake! (“Wunderbar”).

Our wonderful Directors and Production team have gently and patiently guided us out, by the hands, like hesitant toddlers into Cole Porter’s Playground, and now we’re about to emerge on stage fully formed, giddy, but lovely loons. Every song and dance echoes the sentiment and emotion, the frivolity, indulgence, the passion and love in it. This is multi-layered story telling chaos and contrast. You’re gonna love it.

The cast features Darren Lewis as Fred Graham/Petruchio and Diane Maughan as Lilli Vanessi/Katharine, along with a stellar ensemble of performers.

Alnwick Stage Musical Society presents Kiss Me, Kate at Alnwick Playhouse from March 18-22.