Alnwick Stage Musical Society's production of Oklahoma.

The musical, set in farm country at the turn of the 20th century, was the first to be written by the duo of Rogers and Hammerstein in the 1940s.

It tells the story of Laurey Williams (Juliette Bell) and her courtship by two rival suitors, cowboy Curly McClain (Jonathan Goodman) and the menacing farm hand Jud Fry (Mark Stenton).

Juliette gave a powerful performance as Laurie portraying a level of innocence and vulnerability one minute and strength of character the next when spurning the uninvited advances of Jud Fry. Like a song bird in a golden cage Juliette’s singing and dancing captivated the audience.

Jonathan Goodman made his debut with ASMS and brought Curly McClain’s character alive. It was clear before Jonathan arrived on stage that the audience were in for a treat. His rendition of the classic song ‘Oh, what a beautiful morning’ was a joy.

The troubled and tormented soul Jud Fry was perfectly portrayed by Mark Stenton. Mark’s characterisation is outstanding and adds a touch of menace throughout the show.

A secondary love triangle had the audience enthralled.

Kaila Moyers, another to make their ASMS debut, played the fickle, flirtatious Ado Annie. She certainly gave the hapless Will Parker (Darren Lewis) and the somewhat exotic Persian Peddler Man Ali Hakim (Matthew Winter) the run around.

The comic timing between these three had the audience in stitches.

Mary Walker, as Aunt Eller, was perfect for the part. Mary captured the essence of a frontiers woman. Providing care and compassion for family and neighbours she was everyone’s favourite auntie. However, don’t mess with this lady or she just might whop you all the way to Kansas City and back!

Stuart Archer as Andrew Cairns gave an assured performance and managed to keep his options open on suitors when marrying off his daughter Ado Annie in a real ‘shotgun wedding!

Catriona McDonogh as Gertie Cummings brought sass and an exuberant laugh which still lingers in the mind.

A strength of ASMS has always been in its chorus line. This talented group of individuals work as one to showcase song and dance at its best. They certainly added colour and pace to the show.

Hats off to the show’s choreographer Leonie Airlie. The quality of dance whether it be solo, duet, small group or ensemble was simply the best. Imaginative and engaging the quality of dance and movement was stunning.

The Dream Scene at the end of Act 1 was exceptionally well executed and captured the dynamic change from light to nightmare.

ASMS is privileged to have Peter Brown as musical director. His masterful musicianship and enthusiasm is a driving force in the society. Once again under his direction the quality of performance is stunning.

Similarly, the society is fortunate to have a band of musicians that add to the high level of performance year on year.

Director Paul Toward returns to directing Oklahoma for the second time after a 30 year break. Paul’s knowledge of theatre and musicals in particular is second to none. As performer, director and former musical director with ASMS he was an obvious choice to bring the show to life. Under his direction the show had it all – drama, comedy, pace and energy. A job well done. The smiling faces of audience members as they left the show said it all.

Finally, a great round of applause to Virginia Mayes-Wright (Stage Manager) and all the background crew in props, wardrobe, lighting and sound. Without these unsung heroes the ‘show might just not go on.’

All in all Alnwick Stage Musical Society once again pulls off another ‘toe tappin’, foot stompin’, hoop-hollerin’ show that warms your heart. Catch it if you can.

Remaining shows at Alnwick Playhouse:

Thursday 23rd March 7.30pm

Friday 24th March 7.30pm

Saturday 25th March 2pm

Saturday 25th March 7.30pm

