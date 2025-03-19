Debut co-directors Kaila Moyers and Jonathan Goodman bring forth Kiss Me Kate.

With music by Cole Porter the show is loosely based on Shakespeare’s ‘Taming of the Shrew.’ Kaila and Jonathan take the audience on a journey both on stage and behind the scenes as this ‘show within a show’ rolls into town.

Fred Graham, played by Darren Lewis, is the leading man and director of a travelling theatre company. His mission is to bring theatre to the provinces and to survive playing opposite his feisty ex-wife who just happens to be the show’s leading lady.

Darren as theatre director Frederick Graham and lead actor Petruchio is outstanding. He commands the stage. His clear diction and powerful singing voice captivates the audience as he narrates the trials and tribulations of relationships both on and off stage.

Diane Maughan, as ex wife Lilli Vanessi and leading lady Katharine, creates a character full of passion and frustration. Whilst this angst is mostly directed at her ex-husband it spills over to include the majority of men as in the song ‘I hate men.’ The physical battles this couple display both on and off stage would beat any seaside Punch and Judy Show!

Meg Fletcher as Lois Lane and onstage Bianca and Andy Beaven as Bill Calhoun and actor Lucentio capture the tension between two people where the course of true love doesn’t always run smoothly. Both give accomplished performances.

Much mayhem follows as the hapless Bill Calhoun manages to lose $10,000 dollars gambling and signs an IOU with Fred’s name on it. Enter the heavies!

The two gangsters, played by Lynsey Appleby and Eric Thibeault, provide a rich balance of comedy and menace. Two great characterisations. Their vaudeville interpretation of ‘Brush up your Shakespeare’ had the audience in kinks.

Supporting roles from Mark Stenton as Paul the Dresser, Hattie as Miss Vanessi’s dresser as well as Ryan Frost as Hortensio and Matthew Winter as Gremio showcase the strength in depth the society has.

The interpretation of ‘Too Darn Hot’ was a highlight for me. Stuart Archer as Kate’s father Baptista captures the frustration of a man desperately trying to marry off two daughters. Whilst Anthony Stoker as Harrison Howel is no match for Miss Lilli Vanessi or indeed Fred Graham.

Chorus members cover a wide range of small character roles as well as ensemble pieces. Along with well-choreographed dancers they work hard to bring additional colour and action to the production. They carefully navigate their way through the ever-changing set and create a picture of life both onstage and behind the scenes.

Musical director Peter Brown once again shows how lucky ASMS are. Peter and a talented group of regular musicians underpin the show. Together they are a strength of the society and deserve their applause.

No show runs without is back-stage crew. Here’s a shout out to all those behind the scenes and technical wizards. Well done folks! This was a challenging show with many scene changes that required quick action. Virginia Mayes-Wright as stage manager and her army of crew are to be commended on their ability to change from on stage to off stage and back again and maintain the flow of action.

After all is said and done. .......as they say in all good love stories ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’ after ‘Much Ado About Nothing’.

Kiss Me Kate is on at Alnwick Playhouse until Saturday, March 22.

1 . Kiss Me Kate The cast of Kiss Me Kate. Pictures by Paul Hood Photo: Paul Hood Photo Sales

2 . Kiss Me Kate Alnwick Stage Musical Society's Kiss Me Kate. Photo: Paul Hood Photo Sales