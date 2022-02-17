Alnwick Stage Musical Society bring award-winning show back

Written, developed, and choreographed by society members Leonie Airlie and Kellie Hughes, the concert was originally performed to raise funds for the refurbishment of the Alnwick Playhouse.

The production went on to win Best Concert Performance at the Noda North Awards in 2019, and Susannah Clapcott was nominated for a performance award for her role singing ‘Cabaret’.

The show was designed to showcase as many society members as possible, with solo, ensemble and full cast numbers from shows including Chicago, Les Misérables, Rent, Cabaret, Sunset Boulevard, Beauty and the Beast, Sister Act, The Greatest Showman and many more – so there really is something for everyone to enjoy.

Cabaret on Broadway. Picture by Chris Green.

This time around it promises to be bigger and better than before after being adapted for the playhouse stage itself.

Leonie and Kellie will also be performing in the show, as well as other longstanding society members including Mark Stenton, reprising his triumphant role as Teyve from Fiddler on the Roof and Diane Maughan, bringing her Norma Desmond back to the stage, one final time.

But with fresh talent in the society, there are also new songs added to showcase the fantastic flair Alnwick has to offer.

There are evening performances from March 23-26 with an additional matinee performance on March 26.