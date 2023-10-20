Alnwick Playhouse to stage new performance about historical Northumberland activist Josephine Butler
Josephine Butler was born in Milfield, in 1828 and became a significant Victorian social reformer and advocate for the rights of women.
Her story is at the centre of a new musical, Josey, an Evening of Music, Activism and History, commissioned by November Club and written by singer-songwriter Katie Doherty, featuring the voices and contributions of local women.
Accompanied by professional musicians, Katie will perform songs from the show and The Alnwick Playhouse Community Choir will also add their voices to the experience.
The event also includes a panel discussion led by Karen Langdon, Vice Principal of the Josephine Butler College, Durham University to discuss and explore today’s issues of activism and gender equality.
This performance follows on from November Club’s audio musical, ‘Josey - The Indignant Daughter’, which was released in March and also written and sung by Katie and women from across Northumberland. Young women from Cramlington Learning Village and Duke’s Academy in Ashington were also involved.
Tickets cost £9 for adults and £6 for under 18 and students, and includes BSL interpretation. Book tickets here.