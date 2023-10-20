Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Josephine Butler was born in Milfield, in 1828 and became a significant Victorian social reformer and advocate for the rights of women.

Her story is at the centre of a new musical, Josey, an Evening of Music, Activism and History, commissioned by November Club and written by singer-songwriter Katie Doherty, featuring the voices and contributions of local women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accompanied by professional musicians, Katie will perform songs from the show and The Alnwick Playhouse Community Choir will also add their voices to the experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Doherty will be performing at The Playhouse along with other women from Northumberland.

The event also includes a panel discussion led by Karen Langdon, Vice Principal of the Josephine Butler College, Durham University to discuss and explore today’s issues of activism and gender equality.

This performance follows on from November Club’s audio musical, ‘Josey - The Indignant Daughter’, which was released in March and also written and sung by Katie and women from across Northumberland. Young women from Cramlington Learning Village and Duke’s Academy in Ashington were also involved.