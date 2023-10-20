News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Alnwick Playhouse to stage new performance about historical Northumberland activist Josephine Butler

The Alnwick Playhouse is staging a performance by the professional performing-arts charity November Club, celebrating the life and legacy of the Northumbrian feminist, Josephine Butler.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 20th Oct 2023, 13:42 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Josephine Butler was born in Milfield, in 1828 and became a significant Victorian social reformer and advocate for the rights of women.

Her story is at the centre of a new musical, Josey, an Evening of Music, Activism and History, commissioned by November Club and written by singer-songwriter Katie Doherty, featuring the voices and contributions of local women.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Accompanied by professional musicians, Katie will perform songs from the show and The Alnwick Playhouse Community Choir will also add their voices to the experience.

Katie Doherty will be performing at The Playhouse along with other women from Northumberland.Katie Doherty will be performing at The Playhouse along with other women from Northumberland.
Katie Doherty will be performing at The Playhouse along with other women from Northumberland.
Most Popular

The event also includes a panel discussion led by Karen Langdon, Vice Principal of the Josephine Butler College, Durham University to discuss and explore today’s issues of activism and gender equality.

This performance follows on from November Club’s audio musical, ‘Josey - The Indignant Daughter’, which was released in March and also written and sung by Katie and women from across Northumberland. Young women from Cramlington Learning Village and Duke’s Academy in Ashington were also involved.

Tickets cost £9 for adults and £6 for under 18 and students, and includes BSL interpretation. Book tickets here.

Related topics:NorthumberlandVictorian