Alnwick Playhouse to host a celebration of comedy genius Victoria Wood

Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood, is written and performed by Paulus and directed by multi-award-winning cabaret artist Sarah-Louise Young.

Many of Victoria’s best-loved songs through the decades are featured in the nostalgic evening of entertainment including ‘It Would Never Have Worked’, ‘Reincarnation’ and, of course, the classic ‘Ballad of Barry & Freda (Let’s Do It)’, as well as some of her lesser-known and more poignant compositions.

The show is filled with love, laughter and fabulous memories for Victoria Wood fans as well as a ‘beginner’s guide’ for audiences new to her work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paulus is bringing his Victoria Wood show to Alnwick Playhouse. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

The acclaimed pianist Tom Guest joins Paulus on stage, proving what many have known for decades: that it takes two men to do the work of one woman – half as well!

It is on at Alnwick Playhouse on Friday, September 29 at 7.30pm.