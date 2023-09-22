Alnwick Playhouse to host a celebration of comedy genius Victoria Wood
Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood, is written and performed by Paulus and directed by multi-award-winning cabaret artist Sarah-Louise Young.
Many of Victoria’s best-loved songs through the decades are featured in the nostalgic evening of entertainment including ‘It Would Never Have Worked’, ‘Reincarnation’ and, of course, the classic ‘Ballad of Barry & Freda (Let’s Do It)’, as well as some of her lesser-known and more poignant compositions.
The show is filled with love, laughter and fabulous memories for Victoria Wood fans as well as a ‘beginner’s guide’ for audiences new to her work.
The acclaimed pianist Tom Guest joins Paulus on stage, proving what many have known for decades: that it takes two men to do the work of one woman – half as well!
It is on at Alnwick Playhouse on Friday, September 29 at 7.30pm.
To book, visit: alnwickplayhouse.co.uk or call 01665 660550.