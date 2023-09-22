News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick Playhouse to host a celebration of comedy genius Victoria Wood

A celebration of the music of the late comedy genius Victoria Wood is coming to Alnwick Playhouse.
By Ian Smith
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 12:14 BST
Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood, is written and performed by Paulus and directed by multi-award-winning cabaret artist Sarah-Louise Young.

Many of Victoria’s best-loved songs through the decades are featured in the nostalgic evening of entertainment including ‘It Would Never Have Worked’, ‘Reincarnation’ and, of course, the classic ‘Ballad of Barry & Freda (Let’s Do It)’, as well as some of her lesser-known and more poignant compositions.

The show is filled with love, laughter and fabulous memories for Victoria Wood fans as well as a ‘beginner’s guide’ for audiences new to her work.

Paulus is bringing his Victoria Wood show to Alnwick Playhouse. Picture: Steve UllathornePaulus is bringing his Victoria Wood show to Alnwick Playhouse. Picture: Steve Ullathorne
The acclaimed pianist Tom Guest joins Paulus on stage, proving what many have known for decades: that it takes two men to do the work of one woman – half as well!

It is on at Alnwick Playhouse on Friday, September 29 at 7.30pm.

To book, visit: alnwickplayhouse.co.uk or call 01665 660550.