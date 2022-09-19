Daniel Hoffman-Gill brings ‘The Great Almighty Gill’ to the venue on Friday, September 23 at 7.45pm.

It’s billed as ‘part tribute (to his dad, Dave), part stand-up and fundamentally, a right laugh; even though it's riddled with death and disease’.

Folk musicians The Rheingans Sisters are in Alnwick the same evening, 7.30pm.

The Rheingans Sisters.

A unique and unmissable act on the folk and world music stage today, Rowan and Anna play a plethora of instruments in their live shows.

A new family dance piece, ‘Jumpers for Goalposts’ on Saturday, September 24 at 4pm explores relationships, confidence, and teamwork all while having a kick about.

A family workshop is being held before the show where everyone can get involved, combining football moves and contemporary dance.

There is drama on Saturday, September 24 at 7.30pm when ‘The Second Best Bed’ is performed.

When Shakespeare died, he famously left his wife Anne only one thing – the second best bed. This superb one-woman play, full of both humour and pathos, has received great critical acclaim since its premier. Liz Grand stars as Anne Hathaway on the night of Shakespeare’s funeral. The wake has finished, the mourners have all gone home, leaving Anne to remember her life with the most talented playwright the world has ever seen.