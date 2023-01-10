It is hoped schools and families will come to see Little Manfred presented by Soldiers Arts Academy (SAA)

It has been adapted for stage by Alnwick Playhouse artistic director Damian Cruden and SAA’s creative director, Amanda Faber.

Damian, who also co-directs with Tom Bellerby, said: “Alnwick Playhouse is delighted to be collaborating with SAA in the production of Little Manfred and to be presenting this fantastic Michael Morpurgo story for our schools and families.”

Amanda, the producer, added: “We are delighted to be presenting Little Manfred in Alnwick. To work with Sir Michael and Michael Foreman and this wonderful creative team is a real career high for everyone at Soldiers Arts Academy.

“Our work is designed to enable all who participate to recover, to train in the arts and to transition into work either in the performing arts or beyond. Little Manfred is another moment of which we are supremely proud.”

Set in the summer of 1966, Charley and her little brother Alex are walking their dog Manfred on the beach when they notice two older men staring out to sea. A chance encounter brings them together. Slowly, Charley and Alex learn of their mother’s past, and of the friendships that can be formed in difficult circumstances. In 1945, their farmstead home was a posting for German prisoners of war, and their mother Grace was just a little girl.

The cast for this production includes serving and veteran military personnel and their family members. With stunning puppetry and original storytelling, this is an unmissable production adapted from this much-loved story.

Tom Bellerby added: “I am delighted to travel back to Northumberland for the second leg of the UK tour of Little Manfred. This is a heartwarming performance with a message which has resonated down through time. It is a pleasure to bring Michael Morpurgo’s novel to the stage.”

It is showing at Alnwick Playhouse on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 7-8 at 10.30am and 1.30pm.

