Alnwick Playhouse announces festive production of Little Red Riding Hood
Little Red Riding Hood: A Trial is billed as a unique spin on the beloved tale in a magical madcap retelling of the classic fairytale.
En route to her Gran’s house, a young girl unexpectedly crosses paths with a very smelly, very hairy and very hungry wolf. The crafty creature tricks both the red hooded child and her grandmother, resulting in the wolf eating Red’s Gran.
This reimagining puts the Wolf on trial, facing judgement for his alleged granny munching misdeeds. But is he really such a big, bad wolf?
It is showing from December 12-30. Tickets are £15 standard and £12 child.
Alnwick Playhouse will also welcome The Rozzers, a Sting and The Police tribute band, on December 14 and Buddy Holly and The Cricketers on December 17. More details at alnwickplayhouse.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.