Alnwick Playhouse announces festive production of Little Red Riding Hood

Little Red Riding Hood: A Trial.

Alnwick Playhouse and Tortive Theatre are teaming up for this year’s Christmas production.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Red Riding Hood: A Trial is billed as a unique spin on the beloved tale in a magical madcap retelling of the classic fairytale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

En route to her Gran’s house, a young girl unexpectedly crosses paths with a very smelly, very hairy and very hungry wolf. The crafty creature tricks both the red hooded child and her grandmother, resulting in the wolf eating Red’s Gran.

This reimagining puts the Wolf on trial, facing judgement for his alleged granny munching misdeeds. But is he really such a big, bad wolf?

It is showing from December 12-30. Tickets are £15 standard and £12 child.

Alnwick Playhouse will also welcome The Rozzers, a Sting and The Police tribute band, on December 14 and Buddy Holly and The Cricketers on December 17. More details at alnwickplayhouse.co.uk