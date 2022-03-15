Alnwick am dram group brings popular production back

Cabaret on Broadway is back.

The am dram group is bringing Cabaret on Broadway to the Alnwick Playhouse stage from March 23-26.

The show was originally written and developed by society members Leonie Airlie and Kellie Hughes and was performed in 2019 to raise funds for the theatre’s refurbishment.

The society performed a hugely successful production of Jesus Christ Super Star in October 2021 after several postponements due to the pandemic.

There was not sufficient time to rehearse a brand new show, so rather than taking a well-deserved rest, the cast and creative team decided to take on and revamp Cabaret on Broadway!

This concert is a celebration of all things musical, with numbers from firm favourites, Chicago, Rent, Cabaret, Les Misérables, Sister Act, Anything Goes, Fame and so many more for everyone to enjoy.