Alnwick am dram group brings popular production back
Tickets are still available for Alnwick Stage Musical Society’s upcoming show.
The am dram group is bringing Cabaret on Broadway to the Alnwick Playhouse stage from March 23-26.
The show was originally written and developed by society members Leonie Airlie and Kellie Hughes and was performed in 2019 to raise funds for the theatre’s refurbishment.
The society performed a hugely successful production of Jesus Christ Super Star in October 2021 after several postponements due to the pandemic.
There was not sufficient time to rehearse a brand new show, so rather than taking a well-deserved rest, the cast and creative team decided to take on and revamp Cabaret on Broadway!
This concert is a celebration of all things musical, with numbers from firm favourites, Chicago, Rent, Cabaret, Les Misérables, Sister Act, Anything Goes, Fame and so many more for everyone to enjoy.
Tckets from Alnwick Playhouse box office, in person or online at www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk