With just over a week to go, rehearsals are in full swing for the special fundraising Gala Night celebratory performances at The Maltings in Berwick, marking its closure for its planned redevelopment.

On May 30 and 31, more than 200 talented local performers will grace the stage, showcasing some of their favourite moments and vibrant creativity that have defined the Eastern Lane venue since its opening in 1990.

Ross Graham from Damp Knight Comedy said: “We are really excited to be part of this big finale Gala performance. The Maltings has been such an important place to us since well before we created Damp Knight Comedy 10 years ago.”

Audiences can also look forward to performances from Berwick Musical & Theatre Society, Here Come The Girls, Maltings Youth Theatre, Memory Laners, Nancy’s Dancers and more.

Residents can be part of this historic weekend by booking their tickets via The Maltings Box Office on 01289 330999 or at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/gala-night-our-story-so-far