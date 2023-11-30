All set for another festive extravaganza at The Maltings in Berwick
The cast started their preparations earlier this week with the traditional read-through of the script, written and directed by The Maltings’ very own Wendy Payn, and the show is produced by the same team who did Aladdin, Snow White and last year’s best-selling Ali Baba and the Four Tea Thieves.
Packed with magical moments and cracking comedy, Cinderella is suitable for everyone – making it a treat for all the family.
Those involved are hoping there will be plenty of laughter and joy in each audience in the coming few weeks and that they will still be thinking about the fun they had at the pantomime for a long time afterwards.
This year’s festive extravaganza sees the return of some very familiar faces including popular dame Euan McIver as Twinkle Pinkleton and Emma Boyd as Tinkle Pinkleton, in the role of Cinderella’s stepsisters.
Also performing are Cameron Ivor (Ali Baba 22) as Prince Reginald, John Stenhouse as King Barty, newcomer Chloe Millar as Cinderella and the Maltings’ very own Ross Graham as Buttons, Wendy Payn as Pinkie Pinkleton and Charlotte Summers as Fairy Dandelion.
Cinderella will be performed from December 9 to January 3, 2024, with a choice of matinee and evening performances and performances especially for schools.
The performance on Sunday, December 17 at noon will also provide a British Sign Language interpretation and audio description.
For more information and to book tickets, call The Maltings Box Office on 01289 330 999 or go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/cinderella