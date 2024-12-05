The Adventures of Sinbad cast aboard the Border Belle.

As part of their training for the high jinx on the high seas ahead, the cast of The Adventures of Sinbad at The Maltings in Berwick jumped aboard the Border Belle to join the crew this week to get their sea legs ready for action.

The Adventures of Sinbad, which is suitable for everyone, is written and directed by The Maltings’ very own Wendy Payn and produced by the same team who brought you Snow White, Ali Baba and the Four Tea Thieves and last year’s best-selling Cinderella.

Can you help Sinbad and his crew solve the mystery of the missing princess and her treasure trove?

The pantomime will be performed between December 7 and December 31 with a choice of matinee and evening performances. The performance on Sunday, December 15 at noon will also provide a British Sign Language interpretation and audio description.

For more information and to book tickets, call The Maltings Box Office on 01289 330999 or go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/the-maltings-pantomime-2024-the-adventures-of-sinbad